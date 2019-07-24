Money Diary: A Business-Owning Couple In Wales On 600k

Housing costs: £6,000 mortgage on the house we live in, plus we are still locked into a fixed-term mortgage for a house that we rent out in London, which currently costs us £2,000 a month. The rent doesn't quite cover the cost of the mortgage and the property management once it is taxed so this is about £200 a month. We also have another couple of properties that we rent out but we own these outright.

Loan payments: Two 0% APR loans that are coming to an end – £39 a month and £200 a month to DFS for two settees. Student loans are paid off.

Utilities: Tenants of two of the rental properties pay their own bills, the house in London is currently occupied by a woman who has just left an abusive relationship so we are currently paying her bills for her while she gets back on her feet; these come to about £300 for water, gas, electricity and council tax. Our own bills are roughly £200 council tax, £60 water, £80 gas and electricity, £25 internet.

Savings: We don't really designate any money to savings per se, we naturally end up saving a lot as we aren't majorly frivolous on day-to-day activities (we don't really go for expensive meals, etc). On average, we probably end the month with around £10,000 left over which we put aside for things like holidays, wedding, future kids and retirement, but sometimes it is much more than this and sometimes much less.

Transportation: Insurance, petrol and tax on three cars – around £1,000 a month.

Phone bill: £50 for mine and £45 for girlfriend's.

Other: £250 to AfriKids, £100 to a cystic fibrosis charity, £100 to Great Ormond Street, £30 to WWF (we have adopted an animal for each of our nieces and nephews, which is £10 a month each), £4.50 to a monthly lottery run by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, £1,000 a month for our goddaughter's private school, £15 Spotify, £30 Now TV, £7.99 Amazon Prime, £9.99 Netflix.