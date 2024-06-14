Money Diary: A Business Manager On £110,000

I met my husband, A, 11 years ago and ended up back in Lincolnshire, where we have settled in a lovely coastal town with our two rescue dogs, D and J. We are child-free by choice although my children are really my dogs and my horse, C, who costs me as much as a child in livery costs. She is my indulgence and my escapism from a pretty stressful and high-pressured job. My husband is a builder and carpenter and we have taken advantage of this by renovating four houses in 10 years, which has led us to be able to purchase a house that would usually be beyond our means. Luckily we fixed our mortgage at a ridiculously low level for five years and still have three years to go so we are overpaying and have 10 years left. The plan has always been to use our house equity to downsize and supplement my husband’s self-employed pension. I would say overall I have a good attitude to money. I know I am lucky with my earning ability but I also work very hard and am sensible while still enjoying life."