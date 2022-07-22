Money Diary: A Business Analyst In Bournemouth On 42k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 25-year-old business analyst living with my partner in Bournemouth. We moved here last year after living in London and Brighton previously. I love being near my family and by the sea so we don't plan on moving any time soon. Our lives completely changed three months ago when we adopted a Romanian rescue puppy, M. The first month was very difficult, culminating in an emergency vet visit where M was diagnosed with a life-threatening spinal defect. We elected to have surgery although the odds of survival were slim and M pulled through! We both adore him and would do anything for him so he is spoiled with the best food and toys we can afford. Needless to say it has been a very expensive couple of months but we are thankful that our insurance covered the majority of the costs."
Occupation: Business analyst
Industry: Civil service
Age: 25
Location: Bournemouth
Salary: £42,144
Paycheque amount: £2,399.91
Number of housemates: Two: my partner, D, and our rescue puppy, M
Pronouns: She/her
Industry: Civil service
Age: 25
Location: Bournemouth
Salary: £42,144
Paycheque amount: £2,399.91
Number of housemates: Two: my partner, D, and our rescue puppy, M
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £400 for my half of the rent on our two-bedroom flat.
Loan payments: About £60 per month on my student loans.
Pension? I contribute 5.45% and my employer contributes 27.1%.
Savings? £10,000 in a LISA. £19,625 in an easy savings ISA. £288.87 in a Plum savings pot.
Utilities: £173 council tax, £220 utilities (currently paying back money owed for when we were undercharged earlier in the year), £29.50 internet, £31.51 pet insurance (all split with my partner).
All other monthly payments: £15.07 union membership. £0.79 Apple storage. £10 charity donation to Women’s Aid. Subscriptions: £4.49 WOW Presents Plus (got to have my Drag Race fix).
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Housing costs: £400 for my half of the rent on our two-bedroom flat.
Loan payments: About £60 per month on my student loans.
Pension? I contribute 5.45% and my employer contributes 27.1%.
Savings? £10,000 in a LISA. £19,625 in an easy savings ISA. £288.87 in a Plum savings pot.
Utilities: £173 council tax, £220 utilities (currently paying back money owed for when we were undercharged earlier in the year), £29.50 internet, £31.51 pet insurance (all split with my partner).
All other monthly payments: £15.07 union membership. £0.79 Apple storage. £10 charity donation to Women’s Aid. Subscriptions: £4.49 WOW Presents Plus (got to have my Drag Race fix).
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I studied English and media at university. I got the minimum maintenance loan, which covered some living costs, but my parents kindly supported me by paying towards my rent. I also had several part-time jobs alongside studying to cover additional expenses.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents grew up working class and worked really hard to build their careers and their own business. I was extremely lucky that I never had to worry about money throughout my childhood. We didn't have many conversations about finances and I mostly learned to budget through my own trial and error when I went to university.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out for university at 18 but lived with my parents during summers and for a few months during lockdown.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I would say I have been financially responsible for myself since I graduated in 2020. I went straight into a full-time internship and then into a graduate role so luckily I was earning right away. I worked throughout university (cleaning offices and at a call centre) but always had the support of my parents to fall back on. They are still extremely generous and I'm aware of how privileged I am as they would always do their best to help me out if I was struggling.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was working in my mum’s bed and breakfast from around 14 years old, scrubbing toilets and changing beds. My first job outside of the family business was at 16, working at Topshop as a Christmas temp. This seemed like the coolest possible job ever at the time but I quickly learned that it wasn't as glamorous as I'd imagined.
Do you worry about money now?
Do you worry about money now?
I honestly worry about everything and money is no exception. I know how privileged I am to have a good salary and savings but I panic that I'll never be able to buy a house or raise children with the increasing cost of living. I know many people aren't as comfortable and I often feel selfish for worrying.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Yes. I received £5,000 when my grandad passed away in 2011, some of which I put towards an Interrailing trip. I’ve also been extremely privileged to have financial support from my family, including some very generous gifts like money towards a car when I passed my driving test at 17.