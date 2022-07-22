Money Diary: A Business Analyst In Bournemouth On 42k

This week: "I'm a 25-year-old business analyst living with my partner in Bournemouth. We moved here last year after living in London and Brighton previously. I love being near my family and by the sea so we don't plan on moving any time soon. Our lives completely changed three months ago when we adopted a Romanian rescue puppy, M. The first month was very difficult, culminating in an emergency vet visit where M was diagnosed with a life-threatening spinal defect. We elected to have surgery although the odds of survival were slim and M pulled through! We both adore him and would do anything for him so he is spoiled with the best food and toys we can afford. Needless to say it has been a very expensive couple of months but we are thankful that our insurance covered the majority of the costs."