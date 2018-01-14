A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $55,000 Salary

1o:35 a.m. — It's a bit slow this morning, so I go to a comfy corner at work to read articles and call my dad. He's going to visit family in El Salvador after a few years of not visiting, and I Venmo him money. My family is very low-income, and although I'm still not earning a ton, I'm trying to help out my parents as much as I can — even if it's something small. Plus, he will also be giving money to some of our family members who live in poor conditions over there, so I'm happy I can finally help out. $50