A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $52,000 Salary

9:30 a.m. — Finish up the phone screenings and head on over to my therapist's office a few blocks away ($100). I first started seeing this therapist after a bad breakup several years ago. The relationship was emotionally abusive and I was feeling a lot of anger towards my ex. I recently took a break from therapy for a few months but started back up again after realizing how much it balances me out and how bonkers I feel without it. Also, with the stress and secondary trauma from my job at the shelter, I need it to process everything and be the best counselor I can be.