Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Brand Manager On Maternity Leave

This week: "I'm a 28-year-old brand manager living near Manchester and I'm currently on maternity leave. I live with my husband (A) and newborn baby (B). A commuted into Manchester for work until the start of the pandemic but he's been working from home pretty much 100% of the time since. We have both our salaries paid into our joint account and all bills come from there. We use this money for anything to do with the house, car, going out for meals or days out, presents for family etc. and now, of course, anything to do with B. Each month we both take £300 to move into our own account to spend on what we want (going out with friends, haircuts, phone bills). I like to have a set amount that we save into our joint savings (£500 a month when not on maternity) and I like to save £100 from my spends into my personal savings account. A is much more of a spender when it comes to his personal money so he doesn't really have any separate savings at all."