

Day Three

7:30am: I wake up and make some soy chai, then I drive to the gym for an hour-long swim.



9:30am: I arrive back home and finish the rest of my assignments. When freelancing, you’re either incredibly busy or doing nothing.



2:00pm: After finishing my work, I visit my dad’s house for some lunch. My much younger half-sister wants me to take her to see Finding Dory.



4:00pm: As it’s Wednesday, a friend of mine gets buy-one-get-one-free cinema tickets so we used her code to bring the total to £8. My sister also wanted ice cream so that came to £2.75.



10:00pm I had dinner at my dad’s house then drove home.



Daily Total: £10.75





Day Four

7:30am: As normal, I go to the gym for an hour, shower, then drive back home.



9:30am: I make some juice, then as I have no assignments for the day, I go to Soho Road to pick up some Indian groceries. I buy paneer, loads of different spices, vegetables, fruit, and spinach. The total comes to £15.20



12:00pm: As I have no more work, I get started on pitching different outlets. I successfully pitched a few reviews and an essay. Should bring in around £600.



5:00pm: I make mattar paneer and naan, then I watch some television.



Daily Total: £15.20





Day Five

8:00am: I allow myself a little lie in because I’m going to have a long day. When I wake up, I make extra caffeinated chai and eat an apple. I also make a smoothie and put it in a large litre bottle, then walk for 25 minutes to the train station.



9: 30am: I’m travelling back to London again as I have a job interview today. As unjustifiable as it sounds, I would like a full-time job as it provides more permanence and financial stability, and a proper schedule. Like on Tuesday, the train cost me £9.90.



2:00pm: I walk for 45 minutes to my interview, where I have a glass of water.



3:00pm: After my interview finishes, I walk for an hour to my favourite Italian deli in London for a focaccia sandwich and a large glass of wine. They offer me water and I foolishly assumed it would be tap, instead the waiter comes out with a chilled litre bottle. I drink several pints of water a day, but not in one go. The bill comes to £11 and it would have been £8 without the water.



5:00pm: I get a text from my mum asking me to pick up cupcakes from her favourite bakery. I buy six which comes to £14.25, then I walk back to the train station.



Daily Total: £35.15