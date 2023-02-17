Money Diary: A Bid Executive In Newcastle On 29k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 24-year-old engineering bid executive, living and working in Newcastle. I love the mix of city and country the northeast has to offer but given that I have lived my whole life here, I sometimes feel like I haven’t branched out enough. I struggled to choose whether to go to university and study a topic I wasn’t heavily invested in or do an apprenticeship, and I’m so glad I chose the latter. I'm aware my wage is good but it has only gone up in the past six months after years of being on very low apprenticeship wages. Seeing my friends struggle to find jobs after uni only reinforced how grateful I was to have a good few years’ experience under my belt. The money is not great at all when studying on the apprenticeship but there are no loans to pay back, which is great."
Occupation: Bid executive
Industry: Engineering
Age: 24
Location: Newcastle
Salary: £29,000
Paycheque amount: £1,897
Number of housemates: Two: my parents plus one dog.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: I pay my parents £200 to cover housing costs.
Loan payments: I did an apprenticeship so have no student loans.
Pension? I pay 5% and my employer pays 9%. I have only added into it for 18 months as 22 was the minimum age to start.
Savings? I have £30,000 in savings and £2,000 in a Help to Buy ISA.
Utilities: Included in housing costs.
All other monthly payments: £14 SIM only phone contract, £40 car insurance, £27 gym membership, £2.79 phone storage, £40 charity donation, £20 dog care split between parents and me, £15 coaching fees and £30 match fees.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Industry: Engineering
Age: 24
Location: Newcastle
Salary: £29,000
Paycheque amount: £1,897
Number of housemates: Two: my parents plus one dog.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: I pay my parents £200 to cover housing costs.
Loan payments: I did an apprenticeship so have no student loans.
Pension? I pay 5% and my employer pays 9%. I have only added into it for 18 months as 22 was the minimum age to start.
Savings? I have £30,000 in savings and £2,000 in a Help to Buy ISA.
Utilities: Included in housing costs.
All other monthly payments: £14 SIM only phone contract, £40 car insurance, £27 gym membership, £2.79 phone storage, £40 charity donation, £20 dog care split between parents and me, £15 coaching fees and £30 match fees.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I did a night class at the local further education college after leaving school, which was paid for by my parents. This was an investment to get a good form of apprenticeship as they expected me to go to university.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents have always worked hard in the public sector and we were always lucky enough to go on a holiday each year. We have lived in the same house since I was young and I know my parents struggled in my younger years but have since received pay rises, which has taken the pressure off. My siblings and I were taught to save money first and foremost and I have taken that throughout my adult years by always adding to my savings before giving myself a disposable income.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I still live at home but have saved hard for a house deposit and hope to have bought a flat by the end of the year.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I am not financially responsible for myself as I still live at home. I pay my parents a set amount and contribute to food shops each month. I have asked to contribute more but they want me to save for a house deposit.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked in a pub from 16 and I got it to have money to spend with my friends. The tips were very generous and so with the weekly wage I was able to buy my first secondhand car. I also worked as a maths tutor for £5 an hour cash in hand, which supplemented my cash tips. People probably thought I was running a cartel as I only used cash from age 16 to 19!
Do you worry about money now?
Do you worry about money now?
I am a constant worrier and overthinker so worry about most things. I know I am very lucky to be able to live at home and don’t worry too much about money in the sense that if I continue to work hard, money will come every month. I know I will worry a lot once I buy a place of my own due to rising costs.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
On our 21st birthdays, my sister and I each received £5,000 from family that they had saved up over the years. This is in my savings and will go towards a house deposit. My grandma also gave me £1,000 towards my first car.