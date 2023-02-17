Money Diary: A Bid Executive In Newcastle On 29k

This week: "I’m a 24-year-old engineering bid executive, living and working in Newcastle. I love the mix of city and country the northeast has to offer but given that I have lived my whole life here, I sometimes feel like I haven’t branched out enough. I struggled to choose whether to go to university and study a topic I wasn’t heavily invested in or do an apprenticeship, and I’m so glad I chose the latter. I'm aware my wage is good but it has only gone up in the past six months after years of being on very low apprenticeship wages. Seeing my friends struggle to find jobs after uni only reinforced how grateful I was to have a good few years’ experience under my belt. The money is not great at all when studying on the apprenticeship but there are no loans to pay back, which is great."