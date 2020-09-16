Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Office Exec In Belfast On 20k

Housing costs: My half of rent comes to £250 but I transfer £300 as C usually picks up groceries.

Loan payments: £0. I am not nearly educated enough to feel comfortable with a credit card/loan.

Utilities: £20 gas per month, £20 electricity per month. I am aware of how crazy cheap this is. £30 for unlimited internet with EE.

Transportation: Nada! I live a short walk from the city centre and haven’t travelled home to the country as Mum is shielding. I walk EVERYWHERE. There is not a single point in Belfast that I need to get to which is more than an hour’s walk away.

Phone bill: £21. I have a SIM only deal with EE which gets us discounted internet and more than enough mobile data – a must-have for the amount of podcast-listening I do on my walks.

Savings? Most of our savings, including all our wedding money, went towards supporting my mum when she came home. She has been so ill for most of my adult life and has lost a lot of her independence. We have started to build up a pot again, with £10,000 in savings. Not sure if we will use this for a house deposit or not, as the idea of settling somewhere FOREVER does not appeal to me. I deposit £300 into it every month (bar this month, treat yo’self in the name of love babbbyyyyy).

Other: Fellow Creatures vegan chocolate subscription box £12. Mum's private healthcare £11, this comes out of my salary automatically.