Money Diary: A Bartender In London On 14k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 23-year-old working almost full-time in a pub. I made the switch to hospitality after I burned out from my nine-to-five. I hated the isolation that came from working from home. Having a customer-facing role largely suits me but it can be exhausting, especially the social aspect of going out after work. I burned through a lot of money going out when I first started because I felt like I was making up for lost time in lockdown. I’m now realising I need to slow down a bit, for my mental and financial health."
Occupation: Bartender
Industry: Hospitality
Age: 23
Location: London
Salary: On average probably £14,400 (this works out at around £250-£350 a week depending on the time of year).
Paycheque amount: £250-£350 weekly.
Number of housemates: Two
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £570 rent.
Loan payments: £0
Savings? Nope.
Pension? No.
Utilities: I transfer my housemate, E, £98 a month for council tax, water, Wi-Fi and gas and electric. I have no idea what the breakdown of this works out as.
All other monthly payments: My mum pays my phone bill because when I pay it myself I choose the cheapest option and never have enough data or minutes to contact her. £24.99 gym membership, £4 London Renters Union. Subscriptions: £3.50 Substack.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I did an undergraduate degree which was covered by tuition fee loans, maintenance loans and various part-time jobs.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I don’t remember having many conversations about money. It probably would have been useful!
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
For university at 18. I never really moved back.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I am largely independent of my family (apart from that phone bill) but very dependent on my generous friends and boyfriend.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I started doing hospitality work for an agency at 18 to have some extra cash around Christmastime.
Do you worry about money now?
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I live in my overdraft and have recently discovered Monzo Flex.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.