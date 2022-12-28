Story from Money Diaries

Money Diary: A Bartender In London On 14k

R29 Team, Anonymous
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 23-year-old working almost full-time in a pub. I made the switch to hospitality after I burned out from my nine-to-five. I hated the isolation that came from working from home. Having a customer-facing role largely suits me but it can be exhausting, especially the social aspect of going out after work. I burned through a lot of money going out when I first started because I felt like I was making up for lost time in lockdown. I’m now realising I need to slow down a bit, for my mental and financial health."
Occupation: Bartender
Industry: Hospitality
Age: 23
Location: London
Salary: On average probably £14,400 (this works out at around £250-£350 a week depending on the time of year). 
Paycheque amount: £250-£350 weekly.
Number of housemates: Two
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
 
Housing costs: £570 rent.
Loan payments: £0
Savings? Nope. 
Pension? No. 
Utilities: I transfer my housemate, E, £98 a month for council tax, water, Wi-Fi and gas and electric. I have no idea what the breakdown of this works out as. 
All other monthly payments: My mum pays my phone bill because when I pay it myself I choose the cheapest option and never have enough data or minutes to contact her. £24.99 gym membership, £4 London Renters Union. Subscriptions: £3.50 Substack.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I did an undergraduate degree which was covered by tuition fee loans, maintenance loans and various part-time jobs. 
 
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I don’t remember having many conversations about money. It probably would have been useful!
 
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
For university at 18. I never really moved back.
 
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I am largely independent of my family (apart from that phone bill) but very dependent on my generous friends and boyfriend. 
 
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I started doing hospitality work for an agency at 18 to have some extra cash around Christmastime. 
 
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I live in my overdraft and have recently discovered Monzo Flex.
 
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No. 

More from Work & Money

R29 Original Series