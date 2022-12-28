Money Diary: A Bartender In London On 14k

This week: "I’m a 23-year-old working almost full-time in a pub. I made the switch to hospitality after I burned out from my nine-to-five. I hated the isolation that came from working from home. Having a customer-facing role largely suits me but it can be exhausting, especially the social aspect of going out after work. I burned through a lot of money going out when I first started because I felt like I was making up for lost time in lockdown. I’m now realising I need to slow down a bit, for my mental and financial health."