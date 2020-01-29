Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old Barista In Devon On 16k

Housing costs: £550 rent, bills included. Expensive for Devon and for what it is, but it’s so close to work and in the centre of the city, and I can’t drive.

Loan payments: None yet. I have a student loan but as a history student, will I ever make enough to pay it back? Probably not!

Utilities: All included in my rent.

Transportation: £0. I live so close to work and the supermarkets that I walk everywhere on a daily basis, and even the high street is only a 20-minute walk away. Very occasionally I’ll get the bus outside the city. But very rarely.

Phone bill: £43 (unlimited data included, which I use as Wi-Fi for my laptop and TV).

Savings? I always have one month’s rent set aside, and try to put between £50 and £100 in a savings pot in Monzo. Keep meaning to look into actual methods of saving properly.

Other: Around £100 on the credit cards and overdraft I stupidly opened in London. £4.99 Spotify/Headspace subscription. Am a parasite on my parents' Netflix. £25 TV licence, because I live in fear someone would find out if I didn’t pay it. £1.84 to my friend's Patreon. £1.59 for Google storage.