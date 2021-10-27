Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Aviation Worker In Bedfordshire On 70k

This week: "I'm a 28-year-old accountant who has recently got engaged and finally taken the plunge to leave the company I have been with since I graduated. X and I have only been together for a year (or just about) and we have been engaged for the last few months. I currently work in the aviation sector and despite being so different to my previous company, I am loving it. Somedays I have a great time and know what I am doing. Other days, I panic and question whether I have oversold myself. I got a big pay rise by moving companies and honestly, girlies, have faith in your skillset, do your research and get that pay rise! I am a saver but I also love spending money on holidays. I always wanted three things: a house, car and a nice watch. I have managed to achieve the first two and slowly building up the courage to spend a good amount on a watch, although the wedding is currently taking a priority."