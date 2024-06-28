Money Diary: An Audit Senior Associate On £57,100

Housing costs: £1,280 in mortgage payments for my two-bedroom flat. I moved in last month and can’t afford to overpay at the moment, so paying the minimum.

Pension? I have a pension through my employer, which I contribute 5% to, or £224.82 monthly, pre-tax. I’m very lucky that my work puts 7.5% in. I had to reduce my pension contributions in September last year because everything was getting very expensive. I appreciate why I need a pension but it does feel like it would be nice to have that money now.

Loan payments: I pay off my Amex monthly, normally between £500-1,000 at the end of the month. I put all my food shops, travel and fuel on there.

Savings? £6,000 main savings, £335 car insurance pot, £190 holiday savings, £80 fun savings.

Utilities: £65 water (which seems insanely expensive), £35 electricity on a prepayment meter, £0 on internet as I don’t yet have any.

All other monthly payments: £24 phone, £18.12 dental insurance (worth every penny as someone having quite a lot of dental work done). Subscriptions: £10.99 Spotify, £7.99 Disney+, £9.99 Amazon Prime, £8.99 Apple storage.