A Week In Auburn, AL, On A $49,300 Income

5 p.m. — We head to a mall in Atlanta to continue shopping. Mom is looking for an outfit for my wedding reception, but doesn't have any luck. We go to Sephora, and I return a Supergoop sunscreen that made me break out, plus I buy Dior Backstage Foundation, the new Beautyblender Sapphire, and a Lancôme lip gloss for my wedding day. Between the Supergoop return and a Sephora gift card P. gave me for my birthday last week, I don't pay anything for my Sephora purchases and still have money on the gift card! Then we head to Dillard's and I find the gold version of the shoes I bought this past weekend, which I buy because they'll look good with my Indian wedding dresses. If I find something that I love and that works for me, I buy it in multiple colors. Does anyone else do that?! $37.04