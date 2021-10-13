Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old Associate Solicitor In Leeds On 53.5k

As every person's financial situation is unique, going forward we're asking diarists to complete a series of financial-based questions to provide readers with more context to their relationship with money. Please remember before commenting that the diarists are from a range of backgrounds and cultures and their experience, education and mental relationship with money might be very different from yours. Money Diaries are designed to provide readers with diverse experiences of spending, saving and asking for more in the hope that by learning from each other, we can build a more positive financial future together.



This week: "I'm a 30-year-old solicitor living and working in Leeds. I have worked at home pretty much exclusively since the pandemic began and my firm has since introduced a flexible working policy, which means that we are expected in two days a week minimum. Since the start of the pandemic, I have bought my first house and got engaged. I didn't expect to do either of those given that a) I spend money like it’s going out of fashion and b) I am the child of separated parents but here we are! Pre-COVID I had zero savings and lived paycheque to paycheque. Although I earn a decent amount, I was terrible at managing my money (is being bad at maths an excuse?!) and would spend most of my money on holidays, skincare products, going out and random impulse purchases. As holidays weren’t an option during the pandemic I managed to save money for the first time in my adult life, all of which went towards the deposit for the house that I bought with my boyfriend, P, last year. In the interest of full disclosure, I also received some inheritance which went towards my share of the deposit. When it comes to money, I am 100% a spender and not a saver and tend to impulse-buy but I’m trying to rein that in seeing as we have a wedding to pay for and a house to renovate. By contrast, P is a natural saver and has the excellent balance of being frugal with money without being tight."