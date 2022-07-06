Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Art Gallery Administrator On 24k

Money was always tight. I had the benefit of growing up in a safe, suburban neighbourhood just outside London, a choice made by my mum after a health diagnosis to live near her (much more well-off) parents. My mum worked part-time in a supermarket and my stepdad had a full-time office job but even combined they didn't pay enough to live comfortably in such an affluent area. Clothes were purchased secondhand on eBay, school trips weren't always possible, but they still managed to take us on an annual trip to Thorpe Park and get us birthday and Christmas presents. My stepdad had the strongest impact on my financial attitude; he regularly reminded us that our financial situation was precarious so we knew to turn off lights and not ask for anything expensive.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?