Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Art Sales Executive In Surrey On 30k

This week: "I like to think I am good with money due to the financial changes my family faced as I grew up. I initially had a very privileged upbringing: I grew up in a beautiful house, went to a private school, went on holiday three times a year and never wanted for anything. This changed when my dad lost his job during the recession in 2008 and our family pretty much lost everything but our house. My two younger sisters and I were moved to a state school (which I loved and learned more in two years for GCSE there than my entire private education!) and my parents sold our home to free up capital to buy a much smaller home and have money to live off while they tried to find other work. My parents really taught me the value of money and how to always keep emergency funds available as you never know what is around the corner. They did everything to keep earning money, working in hotels, supermarkets and retail, and are now both happily retired.