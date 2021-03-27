Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Art Sales Executive In Surrey On 30k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I like to think I am good with money due to the financial changes my family faced as I grew up. I initially had a very privileged upbringing: I grew up in a beautiful house, went to a private school, went on holiday three times a year and never wanted for anything. This changed when my dad lost his job during the recession in 2008 and our family pretty much lost everything but our house. My two younger sisters and I were moved to a state school (which I loved and learned more in two years for GCSE there than my entire private education!) and my parents sold our home to free up capital to buy a much smaller home and have money to live off while they tried to find other work. My parents really taught me the value of money and how to always keep emergency funds available as you never know what is around the corner. They did everything to keep earning money, working in hotels, supermarkets and retail, and are now both happily retired.
I studied fashion at university but after three years of earning £15k and being constantly burned out I decided to move into the art industry. I have been at my current role as a sales executive at an art company for the past eight months. The art world has some parallels to the fashion world (some people are such characters, they could be in a sitcom) and I am really enjoying the change. I am also so proud to finally have a salary that reflects my skillset."
Industry: Art
Age: 25
Location: Surrey
Salary: £30,000
Paycheque amount: £1,898 after deductions.
Number of housemates: One, my partner D.
Age: 25
Location: Surrey
Salary: £30,000
Paycheque amount: £1,898 after deductions.
Number of housemates: One, my partner D.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £700 for my half of the rent, which includes bills. We chose to live in Surrey rather than London to have a more spacious flat and be closer to D's family.
Loan payments: Around £200. Student loans get taken from my paycheque each month. I have around £40k of student loan debt.
Savings? £9,000 in a savings account that I built up over the past two years. £750 in a Monzo pot that I plan to increase to £1,000 and gift to my youngest sister when she turns 18 this year (I did the same with my other sister). £1,100 in a holiday pot that D and I put into each month. £800 in a handbag pot – I treat myself to one really special thing each year and this year I'm saving for my dream Loewe bag.
Utilities: Broadband £10 per month, home insurance £40 per year, TV licence £78 per year. D and I have always split everything 50/50.
All other monthly expenses: £6 Netflix share per month, Disney+ share £39.95 per year (we share this with D's brother in return for his Amazon Prime), my mum kindly pays for our Apple Music family plan, £9.98 for Adobe Photoshop subscription. Charity: £10 per month to British Heart Foundation, £10 per month to The Black Curriculum, £10 to MindOut LGBTQ mental health service. I previously paid for monthly gym and cinema memberships but cancelled them.
Loan payments: Around £200. Student loans get taken from my paycheque each month. I have around £40k of student loan debt.
Savings? £9,000 in a savings account that I built up over the past two years. £750 in a Monzo pot that I plan to increase to £1,000 and gift to my youngest sister when she turns 18 this year (I did the same with my other sister). £1,100 in a holiday pot that D and I put into each month. £800 in a handbag pot – I treat myself to one really special thing each year and this year I'm saving for my dream Loewe bag.
Utilities: Broadband £10 per month, home insurance £40 per year, TV licence £78 per year. D and I have always split everything 50/50.
All other monthly expenses: £6 Netflix share per month, Disney+ share £39.95 per year (we share this with D's brother in return for his Amazon Prime), my mum kindly pays for our Apple Music family plan, £9.98 for Adobe Photoshop subscription. Charity: £10 per month to British Heart Foundation, £10 per month to The Black Curriculum, £10 to MindOut LGBTQ mental health service. I previously paid for monthly gym and cinema memberships but cancelled them.