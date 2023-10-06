Money Diary: An Archaeologist On £24,000

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I completed an undergraduate degree back home and the course fees were paid for using the government's student loan program (I will pay this back once I earn over the threshold). On top of this, I had to pay a student services and amenities fee for each of my units which were due each semester. I worked multiple different hospitality jobs throughout my degree so I paid for these fees using money from working. I also completed a postgraduate degree here in the UK and as an international student my tuition had to be paid upfront in two instalments. I was lucky enough to get two scholarships and this brought my tuition down to £13,500. I had saved money from my jobs throughout my undergrad and once I had completed my degree, I got my first job in archaeology. As I was no longer studying, I could work full time hours as well as overtime and I saved up enough to be able to pay for the tuition.