Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 23-year-old just starting her career in advertising and getting used to the higher prices of London living. What with a date, a weekend away and a night out with friends, she's in for a very busy (and potentially expensive) week...
Industry: Advertising
Age: 23
Location: London
Salary: £25,000
Paycheque amount per month: £1,609
Number of housemates: Three. Two other girls, we started out strangers but are now proper friends.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £750 for my room, seems crazy expensive but is relatively cheap for London!
Loan payments: £21 student loan, probably never going to pay this all off
Utilities: £70/80 usually, council tax is the killer payment – £42
Transportation: £123 for a Zone 1-2 travel card
Phone bill: £36.99 (this gets me 3GB data but I often need to top up)
Savings: Currently put £20 in a month as I’m still paying off a credit card and that comes first.
Other: Now TV £6.99, to feed my Grey’s Anatomy addiction. Also Birchbox £12.95, although thinking of getting rid after this month as haven’t been that impressed.
