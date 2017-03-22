Housing costs: £750 for my room, seems crazy expensive but is relatively cheap for London!

Loan payments: £21 student loan, probably never going to pay this all off

Utilities: £70/80 usually, council tax is the killer payment – £42

Transportation: £123 for a Zone 1-2 travel card

Phone bill: £36.99 (this gets me 3GB data but I often need to top up)

Savings: Currently put £20 in a month as I’m still paying off a credit card and that comes first.

Other: Now TV £6.99, to feed my Grey’s Anatomy addiction. Also Birchbox £12.95, although thinking of getting rid after this month as haven’t been that impressed.