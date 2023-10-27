Money Diary: An Advertising Account Manager On £39,000

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I went to university and paid for my living expenses with student loans.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

As both of my parents were refugees, saving was very important to them and we had a lot of discussions about how not to waste money. When I was growing up we never went to any restaurants or had expensive holidays. I realised that I am now actually going to restaurants a lot and I should try to cut back.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?

I moved out at 19.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life? When I moved out at 19.



What was your first job and why did you get it? I had a paper round for spending money.



Do you worry about money now?

YES, all the time!



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

No.