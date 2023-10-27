Money Diary: An Advertising Account Manager On £39,000

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: “I am a 29-year-old senior account manager living in London. I moved here from Germany around six years ago and ever since I have been living in the same building. Initially I was sharing an apartment with my brother, but when he moved out, another friend from Germany moved in. As fun as it is living so central it can be expensive due to there being so many restaurants and bars so close by and me having constant FOMO. My goal is to start saving more in order to buy a place within the next two years. Besides travelling and hiking, I do pottery once a week and improv every other week. I also try to go to the gym twice a week and usually walk everywhere. I really hate taking the tube and would rather walk hours (all my friends make fun of me for that).”
Occupation: Senior account manager
Industry: Advertising
Age: 29
Location: Central London
Salary: £39,000
Paycheque Amount: £2,488
Number of housemates: One
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £1,000 rent
Loan payments: I don’t have a student loan as education in Germany is tuition-free.
Savings: £10,000
Utilities: £40 energy bill, £60 council tax, £10.50 wifi, £65 water/electricity.
All other monthly payments: £51 Classpass, £10 phone. Subscriptions: £30 Pret; £10 Netflix; £10 Spotify.
Pension? I pay 5% into my company pension, which works out at £114.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I went to university and paid for my living expenses with student loans.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
As both of my parents were refugees, saving was very important to them and we had a lot of discussions about how not to waste money. When I was growing up we never went to any restaurants or had expensive holidays. I realised that I am now actually going to restaurants a lot and I should try to cut back.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?
I moved out at 19.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life? When I moved out at 19.
What was your first job and why did you get it? I had a paper round for spending money.
Do you worry about money now?
YES, all the time!
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.
