Money Diary: An Admissions Officer On 37k

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 33-year-old single woman living alone in London. I have lived here for five years after moving from my hometown. I've always lived in a two-person house-share but seven months ago my then landlord issued a section 21 for us to move out so he could hike up the rent by £300. I now live alone, which has its pros and cons but I'm happy having my own space. I've worked in higher education since I left university and have struggled to secure a promotion despite applying multiple times. I try to live quite frugally by taking my own lunches to work, food shopping at the end of the day to nab bargains, meal prepping/bulk cooking and avoiding takeaways. I rarely pay full price for anything (thanks, student discount) and frequently use supermarket loyalty schemes to save money. I also sell some of my old clothes and shoes on Vinted to bring in extra money. During the pandemic, I started doing my own nails and have continued to do so to cut costs, as well as tinting my own eyebrows. I no longer have a gym membership and work out using YouTube videos instead. I go into the office once a week, which has also reduced my travel costs significantly."
Occupation: Admissions officer
Industry: Higher education
Age: 33
Location: London
Salary: £37,548
Paycheque amount: £2,196.38 after tax and deductions. I work a lot of paid overtime during our busiest months (October to March) so I generally get paid £400-£650 more than this during that period. I'm currently on my basic salary.
Number of housemates: None
Pronouns: She/her
Housing costs: £1,200. This has just gone up; until this month I was paying £1,000.
Loan payments: Roughly £13,000 left on a personal loan I took out for a new car. I also pay Plan 1 on a student loan, which is deducted from my paycheque each month.
Pension? I pay in 6%, which is £187.74, and my employer pays in 19%.
Savings? £9,176.39 in a Help To Buy ISA, £1,716.85 in a savings account and £185 in a Monzo pot for car-related expenses.
Utilities: All of my bills are included in my rent, except internet.
All other monthly payments: £10 phone, £217.57 loan repayment, £27 internet, £21 bank account fee. Subscriptions: £5.99 Spotify Premium, £10.99 Netflix, £11.50 beauty box.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I attended university and did an undergraduate degree, which was paid for by my student loan. I qualified for a maintenance loan, which was used for accommodation, food and partying, and my parents and grandparents would give me money occasionally for a food shop etc. I didn’t work throughout my degree as I was too busy having fun and maxed out every student overdraft and student credit card I could get my hands on, resulting in me finishing uni with a lot of debt.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My dad was the main breadwinner and at times worked three jobs. We did have a few family holidays abroad but I was aware we were comfortable, not rich. My mum tried to instil practices in me and my brother like 'spend half and save half' when we got money for birthdays and Christmases (we both blew this as soon as we were able to). Me and my parents are much more open about money now and we recently sat down together to discuss our finances.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out at 18 to attend university and moved back at 21. I moved out again at 27.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I became financially responsible for myself at 27 when I moved to London. No one else covers any aspects of my financial life but my parents would always lend me money should I need it and I know I always have a home to go back to if need be.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was in a café in a department store at 16. My friends worked for various other departments so I enjoyed going into work and would always sneak them into the kitchen for free cakes. I got a job to pay for driving lessons, clothes from Jane Norman and clubbing.
Do you worry about money now?
All the time. Being single, I have no one to split housing costs with so everything falls on me. With my recent rent increase, I now have less monthly disposable income and I’m not able to top this up with overtime until later on in the year. I'm also having to decline more social events due to costs and I am much pickier now with what and where I choose to go. I desperately hope to buy a property in the future but with the rising cost of everything, I’m not sure this will ever come to fruition.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
None, although my grandad did gift me £1,000 towards a car when I passed my driving test.