Money Diary: An Admissions Officer On 37k

This week: "I'm a 33-year-old single woman living alone in London. I have lived here for five years after moving from my hometown. I've always lived in a two-person house-share but seven months ago my then landlord issued a section 21 for us to move out so he could hike up the rent by £300. I now live alone, which has its pros and cons but I'm happy having my own space. I've worked in higher education since I left university and have struggled to secure a promotion despite applying multiple times. I try to live quite frugally by taking my own lunches to work, food shopping at the end of the day to nab bargains, meal prepping/bulk cooking and avoiding takeaways. I rarely pay full price for anything (thanks, student discount) and frequently use supermarket loyalty schemes to save money. I also sell some of my old clothes and shoes on Vinted to bring in extra money. During the pandemic, I started doing my own nails and have continued to do so to cut costs, as well as tinting my own eyebrows. I no longer have a gym membership and work out using YouTube videos instead. I go into the office once a week, which has also reduced my travel costs significantly."