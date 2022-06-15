Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Actor In London On 25k

This week: "I’m a 27-year-old actor living in London. I’ve been acting and working a bunch of different jobs in between for the last seven years. It’s a tough old slog and very up and down (both in terms of success in the industry and financially). The main priority of 'money work' was always anything that pays enough for me to live in London but is also flexible and tolerant enough for me to have last-minute auditions or even quit at short notice for an acting job. Over the years my bread-and-butter 'money work' has become mostly private tutoring – some months I’ll be doing two or three hours a week and other months up to 18 hours. I’ve also worked in cafes, teaching in schools, doing admin – all sorts!"