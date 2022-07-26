Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Accountant On 35k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £100. I’m so lucky that this is all Mum asks for (it’s more of a storage fee than rent). I don’t contribute to B’s mortgage as I'm the only one who has a car so I pay for that instead.

Loan payments: £110.24. I got a personal loan to buy a car when mine broke. I would have preferred to have saved but I needed one quick so I could get to the stables and care for the horse I had at the time.

Pension? I do have a pension, however I decided to take a three-month break from the payments when the offer was accepted on the house to ensure I had enough to buy some white goods we need replacing and a sofa. The house fell through but I am keeping the break to save as much as possible. I am lucky to have over £30,000 in my pension pots combined so I don’t feel too worried about taking a small break.

Savings? £23,660 for my house deposit and associated costs. We are currently viewing properties and have just had one fall through so with any luck we will find another house and that deposit will be in my bank no longer! I also have savings pots for things like my annual car insurance, my annual car tax (both pretty empty as I paid for them both last month), £500 in a pot reserved for car maintenance costs, £100 in a pot for a holiday we are planning to book mid-2023, £30 in a pot towards Mum's birthday next year and £190 towards Christmas this year. I add to these pots every pay date. This may sound barmy to some but I find if I give my savings pots a purpose then I don’t dip into them. Due to my ADHD I often spend very impulsively.

Utilities: Included in rent.

All other monthly payments: SIM only phone, £15. Subscriptions: iPhone storage 79p. Nutracheck app £3.99. PFK donation £1 (to keep the payment line open, I donate ad hoc depending on what fundraiser they are having on their Facebook page).



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?