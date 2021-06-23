Money Diary: 26-Year-Old Police Dispatcher On 31k In Bristol

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £600.12 mortgage payment.

Loan payments: I have no student debts as I didn't go to university. I have an interest-free credit card with a balance of around £3,000 and I typically pay £150-200 per month towards it. As it's interest-free I'm happy not using my savings to pay it off just yet.

Utilities: J and I both transfer money into our joint account every payday to cover all of our bills, mortgage, food, petrol, stuff for the pets and joint Spotify account. I put in £700 for my share, J transfers £800 as he earns slightly more. We are typically left with £100 every month which we roll over to account for any unexpected bills/expenses.

Transportation: £269 on a personal loan that I used to buy my car. £48 on car insurance. Between us we spend about £200 on petrol which comes out of the joint account.

Phone Bill: £8 SIM only deal.

Savings? I have £10,000 in a Lloyds savings account with a terrible interest rate. My goal over the next few months is to clue myself up on the best way to invest my savings. J and I also have £600 in a holiday fund and a laughable £25 in our Christmas fund. I try to save £600 per month but this has only been possible with the overtime I've been doing, before that I would be able to save around £250.

Other: £9.99 Netflix (I pay this and J pays for Prime), £0.79 Apple storage, £24 shelter dog sponsorship and £6 life insurance.