Housing costs: Mortgage £1,130 (shared with husband).

Loan payments: Student Loan, currently a whopping £450 due to income. Due to finish payments in the next 12 months, though.

Utilities: £189 on council tax, £125 for gas, electricity and water, £70 Virgin Media (all shared with husband).

Transportation: About £30-40 a week on public transport (commuting to the office three to four days). £10 on petrol.

Phone bill: None – paid for by work.

Health insurance: None – paid for by work.

Savings: £1,500-1,750 per month from my salary goes into our savings account.

Other: £390 car lease, £14.99 Spotify, £48 cleaner, £50 furniture repayment (all shared with husband).