Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 28-year-old working in technology in London. She has worked hard to build her career since graduating from university but is a frugal girl at heart and is slowly adjusting to enjoying the odd indulgence while saving for the future.
Industry: Technology
Age: 28
Location: London
Salary: £81k, plus bonus/stock
Paycheque amount per month: £3,845 on a non-bonus month (post tax/NI and student loan deductions)
Number of roommates: One: husband
Age: 28
Location: London
Salary: £81k, plus bonus/stock
Paycheque amount per month: £3,845 on a non-bonus month (post tax/NI and student loan deductions)
Number of roommates: One: husband
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Mortgage £1,130 (shared with husband).
Loan payments: Student Loan, currently a whopping £450 due to income. Due to finish payments in the next 12 months, though.
Utilities: £189 on council tax, £125 for gas, electricity and water, £70 Virgin Media (all shared with husband).
Transportation: About £30-40 a week on public transport (commuting to the office three to four days). £10 on petrol.
Phone bill: None – paid for by work.
Health insurance: None – paid for by work.
Savings: £1,500-1,750 per month from my salary goes into our savings account.
Other: £390 car lease, £14.99 Spotify, £48 cleaner, £50 furniture repayment (all shared with husband).
Loan payments: Student Loan, currently a whopping £450 due to income. Due to finish payments in the next 12 months, though.
Utilities: £189 on council tax, £125 for gas, electricity and water, £70 Virgin Media (all shared with husband).
Transportation: About £30-40 a week on public transport (commuting to the office three to four days). £10 on petrol.
Phone bill: None – paid for by work.
Health insurance: None – paid for by work.
Savings: £1,500-1,750 per month from my salary goes into our savings account.
Other: £390 car lease, £14.99 Spotify, £48 cleaner, £50 furniture repayment (all shared with husband).
Total: £2,817.50