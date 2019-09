Day Two

Day Three

Day Four

11am: I snack on random nuts from my desk drawer and make a coffee at work. I don’t often get super hungry in the mornings but tend to have an earlier lunch.1pm: I head to a Vietnamese café in Hackney Central – a payday lunch treat with work pals. I order a spicy pork baguette and some summer rolls to share. I also pick up a carton of watermelon juice from the local shop to go with it. £8.656:30pm: Dinner at home before heading out for the night – stir fry veg and rice with egg. Plus two gin martinis on the balcony... had it all at home. £08pm: Karhoo trip – I had a promo code so I decided to try out this new rival app to Uber. It is not great… doubt they’ll be overtaking Uber anytime soon. £08:15pm: Off-license – two beers to have at friend's place before heading out. £5.5811pm: I buy a round of drinks at my friend's birthday party. Bit of a steep round for four gin and tonics but we have a fun night. £282:30am: One drunken bus trip home. £1.5012pm: I wake up feeling a lot worse than anticipated! My boyfriend is heading out to meet a friend so I am left to fend for myself with a sore head. Luckily my friend comes over with a loaf of E5 bread, I grab bacon and eggs from Co-op and we make an epic brunch. £4.572pm: We book our hotel and trains for a friend's wedding in Cheshire in September. Feeling slightly more productive now. £1335:45pm: After lazing around the flat all afternoon I head to Cowshed for a facial I’ve had booked for a while. Not a usual weekend activity for me but I had a voucher for my birthday. It is amazing. I decide to treat myself to one every few months. I cycle so I can make a swift exit with my red face but end up bumping into a friend on my way out. £457:30pm: Head home for dinner, a caesar salad made by boyfriend. £08:30pm: Go for drinks at a friend's for her 30th. Hangover is still looming.11pm: We go to the pub when they head off to a party. I buy the first round, we only stay for a couple. £15.5011am: Sunday brunch – a massive, man-style fry up made by my boyfriend, a bit too meat heavy but he’s made it for us so I’m not going to complain! I have a few cups of tea while reading on the balcony, trying to finish the book I started on holiday back in May.1pm: I’m feeling way more wholesome than yesterday so I nip to the Co-op to get baking ingredients, and make a banana loaf with some bananas I notice are left in the fruit bowl. I hate wasting food. Also pick up some laundry gel. £93pm: Once I've finished baking we cycle to our friends' house to visit their baby twins, who are hilarious. We stay for a few hours.7pm: We meet some other friends for dinner at a restaurant near home. When the bill comes it’s half price as our friend used to be the manager there. Thank god, as we ate and drank a LOT. £26