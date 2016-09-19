

Day Five

12pm: Back at work. I head to Tesco and buy a soup, spinach to add to it, and an olive ciabatta roll. Pretty unispiring lunch but am feeling a bit guilty about my weekend spends. Will prepare some packed lunch stuff tonight for the week. £3



7pm: My friend calls after work and invites me to go walk his dog with him and catch up. We’ve not hung out recently so I go, despite rain. I call home quickly, grab a raincoat, then walk back to the overground. £3.20



8:30pm: For dinner I make a chicken salad with ingredients that are in the fridge already. £0

Afterwards, I roast some beetroot and onion and make a couscous thing from cupboard contents to take in to work for lunches for the week. Cheapo day as spent a lot over the weekend!



Daily Total: £6.20



Day Six

10am: I have some Groupon yoga coupons left so pre-book for today and tomorrow. £0



1pm: I head to TK Maxx on my lunch break and buy two giant bottles of Nioxin shampoo and conditioner that my hairdresser friend recommended, as well as a fancy nail file. I manage to restrain myself from buying any other unnecessary rubbish which is unusual. £41.97



7.30pm: We can’t be bothered with cooking tonight so my boyfriend orders us Indian take out. £0



Daily Total: £41.97



Day Seven

12:30pm: We bypass Tesco and go to M&S to pick up lunch – I buy artichokes, tapenade and falafel and somehow spend £8.60. I realise I forgot lemons so end up going to Tesco anyway. Total: £10.



4pm: I buy a dress from Depop that I’ve been eyeing up. Depop has replaced my eBay addiction, but I definitely browse more than I end up buying. £31



7pm: Dinner – I make a point of cooking tonight as I like my boyfriend to make dinner for me after yoga on Thursdays. I cook an asian stir fry. £7.80



Daily Total: £48.80



