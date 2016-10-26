Day Three

9.45 - Quiet working day so going to see another friend and their new arrival! Another boy! I said I’d make lunch so I quickly nip into Tesco on my way over to pick up some extra bits (carrot sticks, cakes, bread, rocket, butter, chicken, cheese: £15.29). Couldn’t resist buying a gift for the baby so ended up getting him a hoody and a T-shirt. £7.50



12.30 - Lunch with my friend and her lovely little bundle of smiles. We had sweet potato discs (brought from home) and chicken, cucumber and lettuce sandwiches and cakes for pudding! After eating I clear away and then drive back home to do some admin before an evening of teaching.



8.30 - Evening meal of sausage and mash. Potatoes were already in the cupboard and defrosted some sausages the night before. Nice easy meal.



Daily Total: £22.79







Day Four

7.30 - Arrive at the studio, go to the café and buy a sparkling water. £1



12.00 - Pop to the café for lunch before heading out to next class. Grab a salad to take out. £4



1.30 - Arrive early for my class but need to get fuel so fill up a tank. £58.46



Daily Total: £63.46







Day Five

7.00 - Leave the house with a banana to eat on the drive to work. Back to back classes between 8 and 1.



1.30 - Slightly tired but ready for the weekend so feeling positive!



1.30 - Quickly eat a ham salad sandwich I made the night before (out of a mix of shopping stuff from Monday and Wednesday) before next client arrives.



3.30 - Finished work for the day! Pack up and clear up the studio, change and then get in the car to drive to the Trafford Centre to see some friends for dinner.



5.45 - Ridiculous traffic takes me over two hours to get to the Trafford Centre. Once there I treat myself to a bottle of sparkling water (£0.99) and then buy a book (£16.99) not sure if I can justify keeping it for myself so may have to give it to a relative for a present and then hope they lend it to me afterwards.



6.30 - Meet friends and go for dinner at Wagamama. I have a main meal and the free green tea. My meal costs £11 in total (with tip!)



7.30 - Go for a hot drink to carry on catching up. I get a lemon and ginger tea. £1.95



8.30 - Call it an evening and drive home to see my nieces before they go on holiday.



Daily Total: £30.93