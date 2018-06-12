10 Habits Of Self-Made Female Millionaires

LexION is the only 100% woman-owned wealth management firm in the U.S., and it specialises in helping other women manage and invest their money. Kaplan became a self-made millionaire by the age of 30, thanks in part to her own strategic investing. But that’s not to say she didn’t have her share of challenges and setbacks. She only had $200 in her bank account when she moved to New York, and she’d witnessed her mother’s own financial hardships that came as the result of her father suffering from a serious illness. Kaplan knows a thing or two about what it takes to “make it,” especially for someone starting with next to nothing. She took a job as a temp, vowed to herself that she would succeed on Wall Street, and slowly started her ascent.