Versatile, affordable and eternally stylish, metro tiles are like the white shirt in your wardrobe. They are a staple of the modern interior, and you can’t go more than two minutes without clapping eyes on them. They’re everywhere – in your local coffee bar, restaurants, trendy delis, pinned to death on Pinterest, all over instagram, in your bestie’s new flat, on the walls of tube stations – oh, wait. But even so, you can’t help but like them – you just need to come up with a way of making them your own. This is the beauty of the metro tile; there are countless ways to use them. Developed for underground stations around the turn of the 19th Century, they were traditionally tiled horizontally across walls in a staggered formation, but that doesn’t mean you have to stick to the same layout. Here are seven formations to ensure bona fide tile-envy…
