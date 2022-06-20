At the time, I was merely a finalist in the Miss Universe Australia competition and had a humble social media following where a small local audience tuned in for beauty content. But it was enough to be recognisable. Within a day of switching my preferences, a friend told me that someone screenshotted my profile and sent it to someone they knew. They asked if I was queer and after my friend deflected by suggesting the profile was a fake account, I got nervous and quickly changed my preferences back to men, only.