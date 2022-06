Like many, I was shaking my head in disbelief when an Australian columnist recently lamented they had been “gazumped” by Rebel Wilson for coming out on her own platform on her own terms. The issue? That she ignored the two-day deadline they gave her to comment on her new relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The entire episode has been a sobering reminder of the challenges that not only people from the LGBTQIA+ community face, but also the entitlement that people and publications feel when it comes to the private lives of those with a public platform.