Jim Carrey Made A ‘Creepy’ Joke About Margot Robbie’s Appearance & The Internet Has Thoughts

Jim Carrey: You’re really something, Margot Robbie.— Seid Goro (@SeidGoro) February 1, 2020
It’s incredible you got as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That’s pure talent there. Direct object insult.
I have never been to Australia: indirect. Grammar lessons on #GrahamNortonShow #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/pfBioINpj5
gross on graham norton, jim carrey making margot robbie super uncomfortable telling her he's impressed she's made it so far despite "obvious physical disadvantages" & sarcastically saying it's clearly "all talent". part letch part neg part condescending from man lit twice her age— Sarah Carson (@carsonsarah) February 1, 2020
Jim Carrey completely step out of line with Margot Robbie. I’ve never found him funny. Creepy little character #GrahamNortonShow— LozInTranslation (@LozNTranslation) February 1, 2020
@TheGNShow don’t put creepy #jimcarrey on again! Poor #MargotRobbie! Jealous Jim! Margot is a talented, intelligent woman and her beauty has nothing to do with her success! Shameful moment! I cringed but Margot handled the idiot with grace and poise!— Jacqueline Allen (@jackieallen1978) February 1, 2020
How creeped out is Margot Robbie by Jim Carrey? #TheGNShow— Julie Egan (@mcdougal25) January 31, 2020
Fuck Jim Carrey. I feel so bad for Margot having to sit there and act like everything is fine. Margot works so damn hard, just to be told her looks got her to where she is! pic.twitter.com/8SxehUN46P— ✨Baylor✨ (@QueenxxMC) February 1, 2020