Jim Carrey Made A 'Creepy' Joke About Margot Robbie's Appearance & The Internet Has Thoughts

Nick Levine
Margot Robbie was a guest on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night, and had to endure a pretty grim "joke" from Jim Carrey.
Viewers noted that Robbie, who was promoting Birds of Prey, the superhero movie she stars in, produced and helped to conceive, looked uncomfortable as Carrey suggested that her success was based on her appearance rather than talent.
"You're really something, Margot Robbie,” Carrey said as he looked at the actress. "It's incredible you got as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That's pure talent there – just a talent override."
On Twitter, viewers called out Carrey for being "condescending" and "creepy" about the actress, who has two Oscar nominations and five BAFTA nominations to her name.
They also praised her for handling the situation with grace and restraint.
Somewhat inevitably, others waved off Carey's comments as harmless "banter", but would Carrey have felt emboldened to make the same kind of joke if he'd been sitting next to a male actor – Brad Pitt, for example?
It's especially disappointing because Robbie has endured this kind of sexist and reductive treatment from men in the entertainment industry before. In 2016, a Vanity Fair profile of the actress was heavily criticised for including such creepy and off-colour observations as: "She is tall but only with the help of certain shoes. She can be sexy and composed even while naked but only in character."
She's also spoken candidly about working hard to take control of her career, saying she decided to produce her 2017 movie I, Tonya – for which she later earned an Oscar nomination – so she could show the full extent of her acting range.
"I don't think anyone would have given me this role unless I had gone after it, and I wasn't prepared to wait for ten years for someone to happen to offer me a role like this," she told Digital Spy.
For her role in this year's Bombshell, for which she earned her second Oscar nomination, Robbie even went undercover on Conservative Twitter to understand the mindset of her character, a millennial Conservative woman.
Robbie is nominated for two prizes at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night, and stars in Birds of Prey, one of this year's most eagerly anticipated blockbusters, which opens on 7th February.
