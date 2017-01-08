Marble Everything: How To Get The Look

Oh, marble. Sleek, glamorous, every piece unique – no wonder the world’s gone mad for it. But for all its beauty, there are drawbacks. Heavy and expensive, it’s an indulgent material to say the least.
Thankfully, there’s no need to fork out for the real deal, because the only thing better than marble is… the marble effect. Yes, we’re aware it doesn’t really make sense but, somehow, faking it outranks the genuine article in the cool stakes, especially when marble’s rich vein is applied to unexpected materials such as cushions, bedding or tech. So bring a little polish to your home and go faux. Marble won’t mind – imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.