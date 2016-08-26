A Week In Manchester On A 130K Sales Salary

10am: We start the day with a full body massage. It's great! I feel amazing but I wish it could have lasted longer.



11am: We enjoy the steam room etc. but it's quite small so we get changed and go and grab brunch. Brunch consists of three coffees, one full English and one avocado and poached eggs. I get it – £35 including tips. I haven't thought twice about getting us this spa day and brunch because I recently realised that earning money was great, but what was even better was having someone to share your successes with and goals. With the change in mindset I've been enjoying my spare time more and have started to go on more casual dates with the other half, like a dinner at Wagamamas or midweek cocktails. This is something he has to budget for and think about as he earns a considerable amount less than me. That said, he does spoil me when he can.



6pm: We get home exhausted and relaxed and have a nap.



9pm: For dinner we roast up a chicken from the freezer. I prepare the leftovers as Monday lunches and make a stock for risotto for Monday's dinner.



Daily Total: £35



