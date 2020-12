2020 Has Ruined Your Main Character Christmas Fantasy, But It’s A Good Thing

Surely everyone will notice? There is no way they wouldn’t. The first Christmas night out will be their chance to witness the bad bitch you have become, lucky them. You step into your local bar immaculately dressed, strutting in slow motion to Madonna’s "Hung Up". An ex-friend from school races up to you, tears streaming down her face. "I’m so sorry that I convinced everyone that you had a third boob in Year 9, please will you forgive me?!" You brush past her, pierced nose in the air, head held high. Any romantic interest who has ever made the fatal error of rejecting you drops their drink to the floor with a smash, dazzled by your beauty, and confesses their undying love. You calmly inform them that you are now dating an Irish rugby player who is simultaneously a climate activist and fan of Harry Styles . Their competition is irrelevant.