The third instalment of fashion search platform Lyst's 2019 Index has arrived, ranking this year's hottest brands and products so far. Here's what we will be seeing a lot of over the coming season, and adding to our baskets come payday.
First up: Virgil Abloh's Off-White reigns supreme for yet another quarter as it is confirmed as the hottest brand on the planet. Last quarter the brand took the top spot thanks to its popular monochrome Jitney 1.4 'Cash Inside' bag and has remained in first place.
In second place comes Balenciaga and in third, Gucci, a drop for the brand after two years of getting used to the top spot. Last month, the brand made headlines after model Ayesha Tan-Jones and others took to the catwalk dressed in white jumpsuits at Gucci's Milan show. Non binary model Tan-Jones walked the runway with the words "Mental health is not fashion" written on their hand.
Under the creative directorship of Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta has entered the top 20 for the first time, climbing 21 places in the ranking. The brand's popularity has caused fashion commentators to dub Bottega the 'New Celine'. Its Lido shoe, which has been seen on the feet of the fashionable during fashion month, is officially the world’s hottest shoe thanks to a surge of over 27,000 online searches a month last quarter. It also helps that the shoe has remained a staple for celebrity fans such as Rihanna.
Micro It bags are still very much a fashion pack favourite, with Jacquemus’ Le Chiquito mini bag the second hottest women’s product thanks to 12,500 monthly searches over the last quarter. Elsewhere in the accessories department, Paco Rabanne has made a comeback. Fifty years after its launch, the brand reissued its 1969 metal shoulder bag, making it the 10th hottest women’s product and marking the first time the brand has entered the Lyst report. An influencer favourite, it has been seen on the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Emily Ratajkowski.
In the world of footwear, adidas’ Continental 80 trainers come in as the third hottest women’s product. Searches this quarter were up 170% not only thanks to influencers Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie and Hailey Bieber but because, unlike many of the luxury items on the list, they cost £75.
Brand collaborations have been a huge factor in popularity, too. The most successful have been Gucci's partnership with Harry Styles and Fendi's collaboration with Nicki Minaj, while social media mentions of Versace spiked 5822% in the 24 hours following that Jennifer Lopez appearance at the label’s SS20 show.
Here's the full list of the hottest and most-wanted brands of 2019...
1. Off-White
2. Balenciaga
3. Gucci
4. Versace
5. Prada
6. Valentino
7. Fendi
8. Burberry
9. Saint Laurent
10. Vetements
11. Stone Island
12. Nike
13. Givenchy
14. Moncler
15. Dolce & Gabbana
16. Bottega Veneta
17. Alexander McQueen
18. Moschino
19. Balmain
20. Loewe
