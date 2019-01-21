Why Can't We Be Honest About How Lonely We Are?

Forging connections seems like something you should be able to just 'do'. Humans are social creatures, we are told. Everywhere you look there are people talking to one another. Walking down the street, sitting together in cafés, posing together on Instagram. Recipes make food for two, four or more people; restaurants have tables for two; cinema deals are two for one. You’re meant to be 'with' people if you're living your best life, aren’t you? It is this mentality, I think, that goes some way to explaining why it is so hard to admit that we are lonely. How can you let people know you’ve 'failed' at something that seems to come so easily to everyone else?