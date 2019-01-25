Yes, You Can Still Feel Lonely While In A Relationship

We’re all familiar with the optics. TV, books, films, those frustratingly smug Facebook couples; they all tell us what a relationship is 'meant' to look and feel like. We muddle through our relationships under the assumption that the other person is just meant to 'get you', to 'complete you'. Of all the frustrating terminology, the phrase 'my other half' really drives home the pressure of this intrinsic understanding and dependence between two people. Obviously, a few labels aren't the be-all and end-all when it comes to the big L.O.V.E. But what about when you don’t have anything close to that? What if, when you finally find someone you’re attracted to, who you care about, who you really want to share all those intimate things with, you’re left feeling more alone than you did when you were single?