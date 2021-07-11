This Is The UK’s Loneliest Place To Work

Some parts of the UK are far lonelier to work in than others, according to a new survey.
In London, 47% of employees said they don't have someone they consider a friend in the workplace – a percentage two-times higher than in Scotland, the least lonely place to work.
What's more, 8% of employees in London said they started a new job during the last year and found it difficult to make friends.
This isn't too surprising given that working from home remained the norm for many of us during this period. A previous survey found that so-called "lockdown loneliness" has affected Gen Z most severely of all.
Advertisement
More than half (51%) of employees in London said they would like to socialise with colleagues at work drinks, while nearly a third (32%) said they like the idea of having a breakout area in the office. This suggests that a certain number Londoners are ready to return to the office – even with the extra expense involved – at least on a part-time basis.
Meanwhile, a quarter of workers who responded to the Friends & Happiness in the Workplace Survey by Wildgoose said they like the idea of a team-building weekend away.
Jonny Edser, managing director at Wildgoose, said: "Some people have started jobs without meeting their new colleagues, which must be especially tough. Hopefully those people can now get to know their new workmates properly.
"And companies need to realise that face-to-face social events play a huge role in that, particularly when people have lacked social interaction in their everyday lives. For many people, what’s been missing is the chance to have fun with colleagues, rather than just focusing on work."
Interestingly, the survey also found that most UK workers prioritise happiness over salary, with 58% saying job satisfaction matters to them more than remuneration. The percentage of workers who prioritise happiness is highest in Wales (68%), and lowest in the West Midlands (52%).