A few years post-university, the unthinkable happens. You actually start to miss learning. Which is weird. Because when you were paying silly amounts to learn things at university, you weren't really into it all that much.
But working, repetitive social situations and a daily scheduled life can become humdrum. The brain yearns for more. But how to feed it?
Luckily, more and more courses, classes, workshops, lecture series and the like are popping up all over London as we millennials strive to fill our leisure hours with "experiences".
So whether you know what you want to learn about or have absolutely no idea where your interests lie, read on for some inspiration for how to re-engage your brain.