London, Actually Is The Hilarious, NSFW Dating Podcast You Need To Listen To

When you go through stuff like that, you develop your own kind of self-confidence because the opposite is just going crazy. And so even though they were telling me all these things were wrong with me, I knew I was alright. And it was in comedy where I got that validation from strangers. I was like, Okay, so it’s just those girls who didn’t like me, but these strangers think I’m funny. These strangers want to come to my show. These strangers are going out of their way to be my friends or want to get to know me so clearly, I am of some worth. Comedy really helped ... You may not like me or like how I dress or the things I talk about but there are strangers out there who think I'm funny and that’s enough for me.