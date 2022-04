LØCI Is The Sustainable Trainer Brand You Need On Your Radar

We’re always on the hunt for new and exciting brands that also make our wardrobe more eco-conscious and there’s no better place to start than trainers . Besides being our most worn shoe – on Hot Girl Walks and commutes, to dinner dates and yoga classes – they can also be some of the most polluting. The majority of our trainers are made from environmentally problematic materials : ​​non-biodegradable, fossil fuel-heavy nylon, polyurethane, latex and synthetic rubber. Leather is tanned with harmful chemicals and the joining processes – moulding, foaming, heating and injection – are energy-intensive. This is before we get to all the other environmental costs, from habitats lost to cattle ranching (for all that leather) to the amount of plastic that ends up in our oceans.