LØCI Is The Sustainable Trainer Brand You Need On Your Radar

We’re always on the hunt for new and exciting brands that also make our wardrobe more eco-conscious and there’s no better place to start than trainers. Besides being our most worn shoe – on Hot Girl Walks and commutes, to dinner dates and yoga classes – they can also be some of the most polluting. The majority of our trainers are made from environmentally problematic materials: non-biodegradable, fossil fuel-heavy nylon, polyurethane, latex and synthetic rubber. Leather is tanned with harmful chemicals and the joining processes – moulding, foaming, heating and injection – are energy-intensive. This is before we get to all the other environmental costs, from habitats lost to cattle ranching (for all that leather) to the amount of plastic that ends up in our oceans.
This is where LØCI steps in. The London-based, vegan trainer brand is determined to leave a greener footprint. Not only are its trainers the chicest we’ve seen for a while (a win for minimalists), they’re also made with a host of more sustainable alternatives. Uppers are made from recycled ocean plastic sourced from the coast of Europe and Africa (the brand claims that every pair saves 20 plastic bottles from entering our oceans and landfills). Cork – which is harvested from bark, meaning trees needn't be cut down – makes up the soft and buoyant soles and insoles, bamboo and recycled nylon line the shoes and the soles are 100% recycled rubber. Even the brass eyelets are recycled.
The only catch? All this goodness will set you back a bit, with the cheapest pair of LØCIs costing £135. But here's a sweetener: 10% of the profit from every pair sold is donated to environmental causes like wildlife preservation and ocean conservation.
From cool and crisp whites to pops of colour, retro-inspired high tops to sleek ankle-grazers, we could easily include the entire LØCI lineup here. But to save you the scroll, we’ve handpicked our top five styles – guaranteed to have you stepping into summer in style and, most importantly, more sustainably.
