"I kind of came upon the idea when I was training with the men in 2011 and 2012. All my training times were right there with the best male skier in the World Cup, and I thought, If I’m training with them, and I’m right there with them, why can’t I race with them? I’ve won more World Cups than any other female skier, and I think it would be an amazing opportunity to race against the men, because they're the next level.
"I mean, I think the majority of the men are behind me. They think I should be given the opportunity. I think there are definitely a few that don’t agree with it, but more so it’s institutionally that they don’t agree with it — and that's the problem. The Ski Federation does not want it to happen. My team, the US Ski Team, is behind me, my coaches are behind me, and hopefully we get enough people that are on board that we can override the institution."
"It was a really intense injury, I lost feeling in my hand for several weeks, and I had really bad nerve damage. But I think the biggest challenge for me was being able to compete with a physical disadvantage. With my knee injuries and things like that, I feel like those were injuries that over time you can overcome. But damaging your nerve is something that could potentially be permanent, so that was difficult for me to kind of accept mentally and still fight through it."
I am beyond thrilled that I am announcing my return to racing this weekend! It's been a grueling 8 weeks since my arm surgery with over 300 hours of therapy but all of my hard work is finally paying off! This video I made is very personal. I was very open with all of you regarding the bone fracture in my humerus but what I haven’t mentioned to you is the fact that I also had severe nerve damage. I have thought about whether I should share this information for a long time. In the end, I have opted to tell you because I feel my journey might also give hope to those with similar injuries. As you can see in the video, I woke up from surgery and had no function of my entire hand. I worked closely with my friend and physical therapist @lindsaywinninger and Patrick Rottenhofer every day to slowly regain my motor function. Today I am still struggling to do simple things like put on my ski glove and do my hair, but I'm at a point where I am comfortable with my hand in most situations. This has been the hardest recovery of my career to date but thankfully it has taken less time to heal than my knee injuries. After my 8 week checkup with Dr. Hackett, my bone showed significant healing and I was given the green light to start training and if I was comfortable, start racing. This is just a small piece of my journey back from rehab to racing. During the entire process I documented my progress and was also shadowed by a film crew from @eurosport . Together we captured every high and every low for my new docu-series 'Chasing History'. It will air in February, so you will be able to see my recovery as well as watch me continue to chase history in the future. Thank you for always supporting me no matter what obstacle I face. I have the greatest fans in the world and I am very thankful. And remember, nothing is impossible. If you fall, get back up! #nevergiveup Xo Lv
"I would say, find things to do on your own time that will push you harder. Just because someone else won’t let you or doesn’t want you to push yourself, doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to push yourself. You can watch video, watch what other people are doing, watch what men are doing, find a way to — even if it's on your own — find a way to challenge yourself. Because even if people don’t want you to, theres always a way."