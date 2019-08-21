Dunham, whose parents are both visual artists, recalls growing up with a mother who loved home design and moving around ("it’s a miracle that they survived the Williamsburg rental with the black lacquered kitchen and faux Warhol wallpaper," she writes of her parents). She also speaks frankly about buying a home with an ex (Jack Antonoff) and decorating the place by herself while he was away, only for him to come home and hate it. After they broke up, she writes, she panicked and bought another place in what she calls a "massive real estate mistake." "I never even moved in, and magazines wrote about it when I sold it at a loss. I was real-estate shamed," she writes.