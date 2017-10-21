Leggings With Pockets To Suit Every Need

As marvellous and as functional as a pair of leggings can be when it comes to exercising, even the best pair can really let you down the second you need to do something as simple as carry your locker key around the gym with you during your workout.
Some leggings, however, come equipped with pockets. Groundbreaking.
So whether you want to carry your key and a bank card on your gym trip, or are trying to transport half your life on your run home from work, here are leggings with different-sized pockets to fit every need.