Meet Your New Mid-Season Staple: The Leather Shirt

If you hadn't noticed, leather shirts are everywhere right now. Perhaps they're a belated ode to The Matrix or maybe we're still infatuated with dressing for a good 'ole Western showdown. Either way, versions keep popping out of the woodwork.
Budapest-based brand Nanushka continues to churn out buttery soft vegan leather shirts in a range of neutrals, while Ganni's playful take adds a cute twist with bows and belt detailing. Fendi also tapped into the trend, sending sharp fawn shirts paired with brilliant white accessories down the runway. The high street isn't shy of options either, with cool kid haunt Weekday, Topshop and H&M all joining in the fun.
This autumn, we're taking notes from street style stars like Pernille Teisbaek and throwing it back to the '90s, teaming our structured shirts with chunky biker boots. For a less-is-more approach, you can't go wrong with a button-up over a ribbed vest and wide-leg jeans.
Scroll through for the leather shirts we've got our eye on, and prepare to live out your best Hells Angels fantasy...