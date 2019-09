I have never worn, let alone purchased, a pair of leather trousers in my life. For me, they conjure up images of a super-sexy Lana Del Rey riding on the back of a motorcycle in head-to-toe leather with cowboy boots . With 0% stretch, leather is way more unforgiving than even denim (which I end up unbuttoning after every meal). Its bodycon aesthetic makes me self-conscious, and as someone who hates “breaking in” anything, the stiffness of leather scares me a lot. I can’t think of a look or clothing item that is less me.