They’re like jeans, but even more complicated when it comes to fit. The material is crucial, which is also what makes their prices exorbitant. So this week, I sought to explore wearing leather trousers casually, simply, and free of all my naive assumptions. My ulterior motive: To channel that particular type of older, classy, confident lady that wears dark sunglasses and is always sipping espresso (without getting heart palpitations). So here's my first leap towards that.