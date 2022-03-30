5:00pm — I have a very productive afternoon working on a matter that’s in court next week. During the afternoon, a friend who lives interstate texts and suggests that she and her partner come for a visit in May. Yes, please! She books flights and I'm so excited. We became very close when I lived in Melbourne, and they had plans to come and visit in 2021, but couldn’t because of Covid. So it’s been a long time since we’ve seen them. I feel very lucky to have lots of close friends in Tasmania, but really miss our friends from the mainland. Hopefully, now the borders have opened up we’ll be able to see all our interstate friends much more regularly. After I log off, I take A. for a walk.