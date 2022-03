Lashana Lynch’s BAFTA Speech Is A Call To Action: Time To Celebrate Our Wins

For me, and many others watching, Lynch’s words on BAFTA night felt like a call to action: when was the last time I celebrated my wins as much as I lamented disappointment and failure? Failure and “nos” can become an extrinsic part of the success story when attempting to break into spaces where you’re not always eagerly accepted or widely represented. So much so, it’s easy to consider your “wins” as fleeting no matter how great they are. Think back to 2021, when Lynch’s “redefining” role as 007 was accused of “virtue signalling” and she received indignation from online trolls. As she said to the LA Times: “I don’t have anything to say to the trolls apart from it’s none of my business what you think , you have the freedom to live in your truth just like I have the freedom to live in mine.”