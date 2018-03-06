To be fair, the fans are reacting to the movie’s marketing, not to the final product. There’s a very good chance the Lara in the 2018 Tomb Raider will be the embodiment of the character they adore, and one of the sole women video game heroes to make it to the big screen. But these fans are realistic about who the Tomb Raider movie was created for – and it probably wasn’t created just to please the Tomb Raider fandom. “We're still just a small fraction of the [moviegoing] audience. So the movies have to appeal to a broader base in order to be successful,” Stellalune said.