Killing Eve‘s Modernist Hideout House Is Now For Sale (& Obviously It’s Not Cheap)

Looking at Rightmove's most viewed homes of the year is always a treat, and this super-stylish house in north London has got to be a hot contender to make the list.
Located in the leafy suburb of Stanmore Hill, the Modernist six-bedroom home was recently featured in Killing Eve when Jodie Comer's character Villanelle used it as a hideout. Villanelle always had excellent taste – remember her Barcelona apartment and her Parisian pad? – and this Grade II listed property is no exception.
As Rightmove notes in its listing, the house was "very much ahead of its time" when it was designed by Modernist architect Edward Samuel in 1963. Today, it looks retro in a cool and understated kind of way. Its unique features – it even has its own lake – have also been seen in the TV series Fortitude and We Hunt Together.
According to the listing, "on entering this distinct home you are immediately enticed by the feeling of light, volume and space". After walking through the reception hall, you'll find an open plan reception/dining area and a family TV room.
The listing adds: "This unique home provides a spectacular principal bedroom suite incorporating en suite bathroom and dressing room, four double bedroom pods and a second bedroom suite, all of which overlook the gardens and lake, a family bathroom and a guest WC."
However, the house's dreamiest feature could be its home office overlooking the lake – the very definition of working from home goals. Then again, if you lived here, you wouldn't be able to blame your lack of productivity on noise from your neighbours... because there aren't any right on top of you.
It's on the market for a hefty £2.75 million – because of course it is – but there's never any harm in looking, right?